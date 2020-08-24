Advanced Search
Yogonet
International edition
August 24, 2020
+ Go to Yogonet Latinoamerica
Companies

She has been promoted to Vice President of Latin America and the Caribbean

Karen Sierra-Hughes assumes new leadership role in GLI

Karen Sierra-Hughes assumes new leadership role in GLI
Sierra-Hughes is a lawyer with plenty of experience within the gambling industry, especially in the field of regulatory bodies.
United States | 08/24/2020

Sierra-Hughes has been with GLI since 2004, driving the company’s strategy for both regulatory and business development throughout the Latin America and Caribbean region.

A

fter a sixteen-year career in Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), Karen Sierra-Hughes has been promoted to Vice President of Latin America and the Caribbean.

"We are thrilled to announce Karen’s promotion and signaling our absolute commitment to the gaming industry’s success throughout Latin America and the Caribbean in all its forms – land-based, lottery, and online," said GLI President/CEO James R. Maida.

Sierra-Hughes is a lawyer with plenty of experience within the gambling industry, especially in the field of regulatory bodies. She has worked for the Panama Gaming Control Board –her homeland’s gaming authority– and she usually serves as a speaker at different worldwide conferences within the industry.

"Karen has been an integral part of GLI’s mission in Latin America and the Caribbean. She and her team work in close collaboration with government officials – as well as gaming and lottery suppliers and operators – helping them navigate the future of gaming. Their expertise supports these stakeholders’ efforts in establishing well-regulated environments and successful and sustainable industry. Karen’s leadership, knowledge, and passion for her client’s success translates into the appreciation that the industry and her team have for what she does."

Sierra-Hughes received Latin American Gaming Hall of Fame’s prestigious Recognition Award at the 2019 Juegos Miami gaming conference and was listed in the 2019 iGaming Business Magazine´s 10 Most Influential Women List. She is a sought-after speaker and has appeared at dozens of international gaming conferences around the world.

Sierra-Hughes has been with GLI since 2004, driving GLI’s strategy for both regulatory and business development throughout the Latin America and Caribbean region. Prior to joining GLI, she practiced law in the Republic of Panama and was later appointed Legal Director of the Panama Gaming Control Board.

GLI - Gaming Laboratories International
Related news
GLI releases revised standard for interactive gaming systems
GLI releases revised standard for interactive gaming systems
United States | 07/21/2020
theScore obtains GLI-33 certification for Indiana
theScore obtains GLI-33 certification for Indiana
Canada | 07/13/2020
GLI delves into the business opportunities offered in Latin America
GLI delves into the business opportunities offered in Latin America
Brazil | 06/22/2020
Leave your comment
Newsletter Subscription
Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates
Enter a valid email
Complete the captcha
Thank you for registering to our newsletter.
Yogonet
Events Magazines Videos Photos
RSS
About Us - Mediakit - Contact Us - Newsletter - Sitemap
Copyright 2002/2020 Yogonet S.A., Terms & Conditions , Privacy Policies
Ciudad de la Paz 2719 – 6º “F” - Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires (C1428CPU) – Argentina
Newsletter Subscription
Enter a valid email
Complete the captcha
Thank you for registering to our newsletter.
Find us on social networks